Newburgh woman arrested on 6 counts of animal neglect

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say three dogs were found abandoned in a house.More >>
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say three dogs were found abandoned in a house.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin says two corrections officers have been attacked by inmates at a maximum security prison in western Kentucky.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin says two corrections officers have been attacked by inmates at a maximum security prison in western Kentucky.More >>
According to Evansville police, Curtis Momon was arrested Tuesday after being on the run for eight months.More >>
According to Evansville police, Curtis Momon was arrested Tuesday after being on the run for eight months.More >>
According to a report, Vectren could soon be sold. S&P Global released a report to subscribers Tuesday saying Vectren "launched a sale process."More >>
According to a report, Vectren could soon be sold. S&P Global released a report to subscribers Tuesday saying Vectren "launched a sale process."More >>
The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of Savannah Dr.More >>
The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of Savannah Dr.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 23 people in phase one of a drug sting operation last week.More >>
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 23 people in phase one of a drug sting operation last week.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>