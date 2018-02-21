Newburgh woman arrested on 6 counts of animal neglect

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say three dogs were found abandoned in a house.

Sheriff Brett Kruse says Shayna Burko was arrested Tuesday night and charged with six counts of abandoning/neglecting an animal.

He says deputies had a search warrant for her home on Penrose Drive after a neighbor said there were animals inside, but no one had been seen for several days.

Sheriff Kruse says three dogs were taken by animal control. He says no one was inside the home.

Burko has been released from jail on a $300 bond.

Brittany Harry is working on this story. We'll hear from neighbors tonight on 14 News.

Neighbors tell me they hadn’t seen anyone at the home in a while & at times saw the dogs chewing on blinds in the home. pic.twitter.com/01kdBIsWnT — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) February 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.