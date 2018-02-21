2017 shooting suspect arrested after 8 months on the run

Police have caught the suspect in a May 2017 shooting at an Evansville gas station that left two people hurt.

According to Evansville police, Curtis Momon was arrested Tuesday after being on the run for eight months.

Police say an EPD V.I.P.E.R. Unit Detective saw Momon out driving and tried to stop him in the area of Fourth Ave and Fountain Ave.

We're told Momon stopped for a moment, but he then sped off and tried to get away before crashing near Third Ave and Columbia St.

After crashing, police say Momon tried to run away, discarding a small bag of marijuana in the process, but he was tracked by K-9 and eventually surrendered to responding the officers.

Momon was arrested for his outstanding felony warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm and the additional charges of both misdemeanor and felony resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and operating without ever receiving a license.

