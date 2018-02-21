Suspect arrested in Evansville shooting that left two hurt

Evansville police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left two people hurt.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of Savannah Dr.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Kednall Sunivelle, of Chicago, and he was arrested without incident at an Evansville apartment.

Sunivelle is in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

