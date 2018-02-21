High water forcing closures of local roads

There are flood warnings and watches across the Tri-State this week. (WFIE)

The Ohio River is already well above its usual level. That means flooding on the river banks and many roads and the rain we're getting right now will only make things worse.

It's a familiar sight for people who drive across the Twin Bridges: high water, rising above and stretching past the banks of the Ohio River. Right now, two of the three roads leading into Ellis Park are covered by water and closed because of it.

In Vanderburgh County, two dozen roads are closed and that number will likely rise as we head through the Wednesday.

Trooper, Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police, reminding people to be careful on the roads..he says our best defense against hydroplaning is to slow down and not use cruise control.

Our weather team says we could see up to 5 inches of rain through Saturday.

The good news? Drier weather is expected on Sunday through early next week.

