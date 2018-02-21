Man facing 14 charges after Hopkins Co. chase

A Dawson Springs man is in the Hopkins County Jail after authorities say he tried to get away from Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say a pickup truck was driving fast on US 62, a few miles west of Nortonville just before 11 Tuesday morning. The trooper tried to pull over the truck, but it kept going through Dawson Springs, then into Caldwell County.

The driver made his way back into Hopkins County, where he ran off the road at the intersection of Olney Road and Walton Calvert Road.

State police say the driver, 40-year-old Shawn Blanton, tried to run from the trooper but was quickly caught.

Troopers say Blanton was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He's facing 14 different charges.

