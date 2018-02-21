Watch Now on Sunrise: Colder, Rainy and Flood Prone, Indiana Going All Central?

Vectren announced a $900 million natural gas facility and a $75 million solar farm.More >>
A record number of Hoosier companies have been named to the 2018, "best places to work in Indiana" list; 125 in all, and Poseyville's "Nix Companies", is among those.
A health alert on the deadly flu epidemic sweeping our nation and striking the Tri-State, hard.
A 13-year-old student has been arrested after making a Snapchat threat against North Junior High School and Cedar Hall Elementary.
School threats are moving in to the small towns here in the Tri-State, but smaller police agencies say it's more difficult to investigate such big threats with few resources.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.
