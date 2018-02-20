'Nix Companies' among best places to work in IN

A record number of Hoosier companies have been named to the 2018, "best places to work in Indiana" list; 125 in all, and Poseyville's "Nix Companies," is among those.

Nix has been in business, since 1902. It began as a blacksmith shop, and has since grown, into four operating divisions: metals, coatings, equipment, and structural fabrication.

The ranking, was based on, employer reports and a comprehensive employee survey.

"We've been working really hard to make this a great place to work," Matthew Nix, company president, explained. "Our vision is to create one of the best employment opportunities in the world in our industry and I think this award really validates that we're on the right track. I hope that people throughout the Tri-State really start to recognize our small business as a really great opportunity for employment."

The actual rankings for the companies will be unveiled at an awards dinner, May 3rd, at the Indiana Convention center.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.