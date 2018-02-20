6 confirmed flu related deaths in Vanderburgh Co.

A health alert on the deadly flu epidemic sweeping our nation and striking the Tri-State, hard.

We've learned six people have died from the flu in Vanderburgh County this season. The Health Department provided us with those numbers.

Statistics on the county level aren't released until there are at least five flu deaths in the county. Statewide there have been 195 flu deaths, the majority of those are people 65 years old or older.

Young children are also at high risk for the flu. The CDC says the best way for parents to protect their children is to get them vaccinated every year.

