13-yr-old North Junior High student arrested after making social media threats

A 13-year-old student has been arrested after making a Snapchat threat against North Junior High School and Cedar Hall Elementary.

The 13-year-old female, who is a student at North Junior High School, admitted to creating the threat on Snapchat. During an interview with detectives, the student also admitted to sending threats to Cedar Hall students.

The student responsible for creating and sending the threats to the two schools, was also the one who alerted school officials of the post.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding released a statement regarding the threats:

"Posting threats on social media and directing intimidating language towards fellow students is not a joke. It’s not funny and it’s not clever. The Sheriff’s Office will vigorously pursue charges against anyone who threatens the safety of a school. Parents need to talk to their children right now about this issue. If you don’t have confidence that your child understands what is at stake, then it is time to take away your child’s smartphone.”

While additional charges will be filed Wednesday by the Evansville Police Department, the student is preliminarily charged with: Intimidation as a Level 6 Felony and Disorderly Conduct as a Class B Misdemeanor.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.