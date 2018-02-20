Smaller police agencies handling threats with fewer resources

School threats are moving in to the small towns here in the Tri-State, but smaller police agencies say it's more difficult to investigate such big threats with few resources.More >>
Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor Nick Hermann is speaking out about the threats going around against schools. He says a person arrested for threatening a school faces an intimidation felony and 6 months to 2.5 years in jail.More >>
A 14 news update On the construction of the New McCutchanville Elementary. When the School is done it, it will be the 40th school in the EVSC. Building a new school, means being able to put new features in the school.More >>
The Centre for Business and Research, managed by the Economic Development Corporation could be no more after tonight's city commissioner's meeting.More >>
The athletics facilities at one Dubois County school are getting a facelift.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.More >>
Lafourche Parish deputies arrested a 17-year-old Thibodaux High School student for allegedly having a list of students he planned to kill.More >>
Bloomberg reports Winn-Dixie's parent company, Bi-Lo, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
