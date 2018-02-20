Smaller police agencies handling threats with fewer resources

School threats are moving in to the small towns here in the Tri-State, but smaller police agencies say it's more difficult to investigate such big threats with few resources.

We spoke with Posey County law enforcement to see how they handle these threats.

"Our detectives immediately started to try to gather information and intelligence information on where this is coming from and trying to substantiate anything in the message that we could," explained Posey County Sheriff Greg Oeth.

"North Posey Junior High kids, you're next." That was part of the post that was sent around social media putting Posey County parents in a panic.

Sheriff Oeth says he's doing everything he can to keep his community safe.

"We will use all of our manpower and we will use all of our resources, to make sure that no harm comes to any student that's attending school," Posey County Sheriff Oeth said.

The sheriff's office says they must rely on outside agencies to help in these cases.

"Smaller agencies don't have the resources or the manpower to truly be dedicated to these kind of cases," Sheriff Oeth said.

But being a small agency will not stop them from catching whoever sent this post

"Subpoenas were drawn up," Sheriff Oeth explained. "We sent those subpoenas electronically to Snapchat."

Sheriff Oeth, along with other area law enforcement, are working with lawmakers to help tackle this issue and make the punishment severe enough to put these threats to an end once and for all.

". . . Reached out to see if we couldn't begin creating some state laws that dealt specifically with this as a crime," explained Sheriff Oeth. "And upping the ante so to speak."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.