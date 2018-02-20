McCutchanville Elementary Update

A 14 news update on the construction of the New McCutchanville Elementary.

When the school is done it, it will be the 40th school in the EVSC. Building a new school, means being able to put new features in the school.

The School will be net zero and have some new safety features as well.

EVSC Superintended Dr. David Smith says been a long process, nearly 20 years from when the school board bought the land to now.

"It was really two years worth of design and research and an 18th month build process, but the roof is almost complete," explained Dr. Smith. Superintendent EVSC. "A lot of the first floor is pretty close to being finished. So, things are moving nicely."

In the end, the new school will cost $27 million. But because the district's been saving for years, the cost won't be a burden.

"This is I think one of the first projects that I have heard of that a school corporation or any governmental entity is paying for a new building, a $27 million building with cash," explained Dr. Smith.

Modern technology will also help McCutchanville Elementary save EVSC money in the future, like LED lights throughout the school and other energy-saving features like solar tubes and in all the open spaces.

"We wanted to make it net zero," Dr. Smith stated. "So that means as much energy that we take off the grid by operating the school we wanted to put that back on. So, we now have two solar fields and we are very pleased that it will be very very close to net zero."

Green construction, like poured concrete walls, and 180,000 concrete blocks, creates a safe environment. The new school has other safety features as well.

"Safety was and continues to be a very important issue for us so this was designed with a lot of safety features that we have not been able to include in facilities before, this is, I would say the most secure facility in Vanderburgh County," said Dr. Smith.

But, safety isn't the only thing designers want you to notice when you walk through the halls.

"We really want kids to know that learn will take place everywhere in the building," explained Dr. Smith.

And Dr. Smith wants to reassure traffic patterns on Petersburg Road won't change much, because when it opens, McCutchanville Elementary will have room for 170 cars to drop off and pick up students.

Construction is on schedule and on budget and should be done this August.

