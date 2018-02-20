Changes to Centre for Business and Research

The Centre for Business and Research, managed by the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), could be no more after Tuesday's city commissioner's meeting.

The city rents the building on Allen Street that houses the Centre for Business and Research which is on the top floor, and the Owensboro Innovation Academy is on the bottom.

Tuesday's vote could lead to Owensboro Public Schools' taking over the entire building.

"The original ideas behind the development of that center, I think are still going to be very present in the work that we're doing with our students in our STEM based high school," Dr. Nick Brake, superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, said.

The EDC knew that once the school took over the bottom half, that it could take over the entire building.

And now that several of the businesses and researchers that prompted the center to open are no longer in Owensboro, the EDC sees this as a perfect time to switch the building over.

"Like a start-up, you're going to have to pivot and evolve over time," Joe Berry Executive Vice President of the EDC said. "So, as all of that happened and the school continued to grow we certainly saw an opportunity to breath new life into the space."

The EDC made sure to note that they will continue to help any start ups in the area get on their feet, they just won't have the office space to offer them.

"The support that we offer entrepreneurs will not change," Berry explained. "We're still ready, willing, and able to assist."

Both the City Commission and the Owensboro School Board needs to vote for the school to take over the entire building.

