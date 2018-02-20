New press box coming for Southridge HS

The Centre for Business and Research, managed by the Economic Development Corporation could be no more after tonight's city commissioner's meeting.More >>
The athletics facilities at one Dubois County school are getting a facelift.More >>
Vectren announced a $900 million natural gas facility and a $75 million solar farm.More >>
Students in the Federal work study program at Kentucky Wesleyan College received a surprising email from the school saying their jobs would be gone at the end of the month.More >>
Crews were called to a crash just after 2:00 p.m. in Henderson. It happened just south of the southbound Twin Bridge.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
Bloomberg reports Winn-Dixie's parent company, Bi-Lo, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month.More >>
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.More >>
