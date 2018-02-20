New press box coming for Southridge HS

The athletics facilities at one Dubois County school are getting a facelift.

Plans were approved at the latest Dubois County school board meeting to renovate the Southridge High School press box. The renovation is part of a larger project that will include the creating a parking lot in between the high school and the elementary school.

The press box at Raider Field has stood since 1994 and after 24 years officials say it's time to tear it down.

"It's not a real convenient situation for people to move around," said Southridge football coach Scott Buening. "You know it's cumbersome in regards to the number of people that it'll fit. It's time, really to upgrade it and just get a better situation"

Buening has been the coach at Southridge for five years. He says that the improvements that the school board is looking to make are necessary.

"Really a lot of it stems around safety," explained Buening. "The press box has a few years under its belt and it's really due to be replaced."

Officials hope that the project will be completed before the start of the 2018 football season.

