Vectren announces power plant and solar farm

Vectren held a press conference Tuesday to discuss their "long-term generation strategy."

They announced a $900 million natural gas facility to replace the A.B. Brown power plant in Mt. Vernon.

Officials say it should be operational in 2023 and will bring 700 construction jobs to the area.

They also announced a $75 million solar farm.

An exact location for the solar farm hasn't been released because of contract negotiations, but it should be up and running by 2020 and spur 250 construction jobs.

Check these renderings out Vectren just released. You’re seeing wht the new natural gas plant will look like.. solar field will consist of 150,000 panels on nearly 300 acres pic.twitter.com/xw3eGxi1N8 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) February 20, 2018

Late Tuesday afternoon, Vectren reported their net income for 2017.

They say they ended with $216 million or $2.60 per share. That's up from where they ended 2016 at $211.6 million, or $2.55 a share.

