Funding issue resolved as KWC will continue federal work study program

Students in the Federal work study program at Kentucky Wesleyan College received a surprising email from the school saying their jobs would be gone at the end of the month.

Tuesday, school officials met with the students to talk about the decision.

It is actually good news, they will be able to keep their jobs until the end of the school year.

The email sent to the 145 students currently in the work study program, said the school had run out of funding for the jobs. On Tuesday the Dean of Students met with the student council to say the school has figured out the problem.

Now, the school says they are using internal money to make sure it is paid for.

"Each department looks at their budget," Scott Kramer, VP of Executive Initiatives and Retention, explained. "In hindsight we probably should have waited on sending that email. But it was sent, so we had to deal with it. Once we did, we were able to rectify and get the correct information out to students."

School officials tell us part of the problem was raising wages for work study jobs above the minimum to stay competitive with other jobs in the area. School officials say they will make sure this confusion never happens again.

