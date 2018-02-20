Ford Center to host 'River City High School Basketball Showcase'

The Evansville Sports Corporation, in cooperation with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) and the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC), is pleased to announce the creation of the River City High School Basketball Showcase.

The event will be held Dec. 7-8, 2018 at the Ford Center.

For the first time since its opening in 2011, the Ford Center will host high school basketball. All eight SIAC school’s varsity boys’ basketball programs will match up with a regional opponent.

“The Sports Corporation and EVSC have been working together to structure this new event since last November," explained Eric Marvin, Executive Director of the Evansville Sports Corporation. "We looked at several different models for a high school event at the Ford Center and determined that giving as many local high school athletes the opportunity to play at the Ford Center as possible during their high school career was our priority. From there, we worked with the SIAC athletic directors to pursue entertaining matchups and they agreed to structure their 2018-2019 schedules to allow for participation in the event.”

The regional matchups scheduled were designed to bring as many fans from the Southwest Indiana region as possible to the Ford Center for the event. Scheduled matchups include:

Friday: Evansville North vs. Henderson County, 6 p.m. Evansville Central vs. Gibson Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Castle vs. Bedford North Lawrence, 10 a.m. Mater Dei vs. Southridge, 12 p.m. Evansville Harrison vs. Princeton, 2 p.m. Evansville Reitz vs. Jasper, 4 p.m. Reitz Memorial vs. Barr-Reeve, 6 p.m. Evansville Bosse vs. Forest Park, 8 p.m.



“It will be great to give our local athletes, cheerleaders, bands, dance teams and fans the opportunity to experience high school basketball at the Ford Center," Andy Owen, Director of Athletics and Physical Activities for the EVSC, said. "With the matchups scheduled, there will be a good crowd, which will create a lively atmosphere resulting in a memorable experience for all the participating schools and fans.”

Tickets will be $10 per day and will allow access to all games played that day.

