S&P Global report: Vectren undergoing sale process - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

S&P Global report: Vectren undergoing sale process

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

According to a report, Vectren could soon be sold. 

S&P Global released a report to subscribers Tuesday saying Vectren "launched a sale process." 

The report says it began on Feb. 6 and does not name the buyer. 

In August, Bloomberg reported Vectren was working with a financial adviser after being approached by a potential buyer.  

Vectren tells 14 News they will not comment on the report. 

The company held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss their "long term electricity generation strategy." 

They announced a $900 million natural gas facility to replace the A.B. Brown power plant in Mt. Vernon.

They also announced a $75 million solar farm.

[Vectren announces power plant and solar farm]

According to the S&P Global report, the company's 11 power plants are worth $523 million. 

Late Tuesday afternoon, Vectren reported their net income for 2017.

They say they ended with $216 million or $2.60 per share. That's up from where they ended 2016 at $211.6 million, or $2.55 a share.  

Since reports of Vectren's sale surfaced, the S&P Global report says the company's shares have been trading around $62.50. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly