S&P Global report: Vectren undergoing sale process

According to a report, Vectren could soon be sold.

S&P Global released a report to subscribers Tuesday saying Vectren "launched a sale process."

The report says it began on Feb. 6 and does not name the buyer.

In August, Bloomberg reported Vectren was working with a financial adviser after being approached by a potential buyer.

Vectren tells 14 News they will not comment on the report.

The company held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss their "long term electricity generation strategy."

They announced a $900 million natural gas facility to replace the A.B. Brown power plant in Mt. Vernon.

They also announced a $75 million solar farm.

According to the S&P Global report, the company's 11 power plants are worth $523 million.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Vectren reported their net income for 2017.

They say they ended with $216 million or $2.60 per share. That's up from where they ended 2016 at $211.6 million, or $2.55 a share.

Since reports of Vectren's sale surfaced, the S&P Global report says the company's shares have been trading around $62.50.

