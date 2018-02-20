17-yr-old student arrested after threat written in school bathroom

A 17-year-old student at FJ Reitz High School was arrested after police investigated a message that was written on a bathroom stall door at the school.

Evansville Police say the written message claimed an "act of violence" was going to happen on Feb. 14. EPD's press release says no incidents were reported and classes ended as normal on that day.

The investigation began after school dismissed on Feb. 14.

Police determined in their investigation, who had been in the restroom at that time, and identified the 17-year-old suspect. The juvenile was taken to the Youth Care Center and charged with Felony Intimidation.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.