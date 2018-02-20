Traffic backs up after crash south of SB Twin Bridge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic backs up after crash south of SB Twin Bridge

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Crews were called to a crash just after 2:00 p.m. in Henderson. 

It happened just south of the southbound Twin Bridge.

Authorities say the driver of a Cadillac had a medical condition and hit the back of a box truck.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. 

Traffic on the Twin Bridges was backed up while crews cleared the scene. 

