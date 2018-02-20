Traffic backed up after crash south of SB Twin Bridge

A 17-year-old student at FJ Reitz High School was arrested after police investigated a message that was written on a bathroom stall door at the school.More >>
Crews were called to a crash just after 2:00 p.m. in Henderson. It happened just south of the southbound Twin Bridge.More >>
The name of the person killed in a crash in Daviess County, KY has been released.More >>
Buying alcohol in Indiana is one step closer to reality. The IN House passed the bill in a 82-10 vote on Tuesday.More >>
Late Monday evening, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation held a joint news conference with Evansville Police and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressing recent online school threats. Their message is to ensure parents and students that the school district is working closely with local law enforcement agencies to keep students safe. "Every threat is taken seriously," Mayor Winnecke said. "The partnership between law enforcement and our school systems could not be st...More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
