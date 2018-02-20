IN House passes Sunday alcohol bill - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IN House passes Sunday alcohol bill

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Hoosiers could buy alcohol on Sunday in less than 2 weeks (WFIE) Hoosiers could buy alcohol on Sunday in less than 2 weeks (WFIE)
INDIANA (WTHR AND WFIE) -

Buying alcohol in Indiana is one step closer to reality. 

The IN House passed the bill in a 82-10 vote on Tuesday. It now needs one more vote from the Senate before heading to the Governor's desk.

The Senate already passed an almost identical version of the bill, so it's likely to move forward.

Gov. Holcomb has said he plans to sign it into law, meaning Hoosiers could be buying alcohol on Sundays by March 4.

It will be the first time in the state's history. 

Grocery and drug stores won't have to make many changes, but liquor stores, which are normally closed, will have to work out staffing. 

