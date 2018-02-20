IN House passes Sunday alcohol bill

Hoosiers could buy alcohol on Sunday in less than 2 weeks (WFIE)

Buying alcohol in Indiana is one step closer to reality.

The IN House passed the bill in a 82-10 vote on Tuesday. It now needs one more vote from the Senate before heading to the Governor's desk.

The Senate already passed an almost identical version of the bill, so it's likely to move forward.

Gov. Holcomb has said he plans to sign it into law, meaning Hoosiers could be buying alcohol on Sundays by March 4.

It will be the first time in the state's history.

Grocery and drug stores won't have to make many changes, but liquor stores, which are normally closed, will have to work out staffing.

