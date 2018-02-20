Indiana panel backs dropping 'opt-in' requirement for sex ed

Late Monday evening, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation held a joint news conference with Evansville Police and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressing recent online school threats. Their message is to ensure parents and students that the school district is working closely with local law enforcement agencies to keep students safe. "Every threat is taken seriously," Mayor Winnecke said. "The partnership between law enforcement and our school systems could not be st...More >>
Henderson's coroner tells us the remains found in rural Henderson County, near Corydon, have been confirmed to be human.More >>
Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools. At 3:30 p.m. Henderson County School officials and the Henderson Police Department will hold a press conference to address recent threat rumors.More >>
The Ohio River is starting to creep above its banks across the Tri-State.More >>
School threats come with some serious consequences. Local law enforcement said every threat is investigated.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.More >>
