Watch Now on Sunrise: Record High? Rising Rivers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch Now on Sunrise: Record High? Rising Rivers

(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) -

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

ONE FOR THE BOOKS: After breaking a record on Monday, temps will be in record territory again today. It'll be warm and breezy this morning with temps in the mid to upper 50's. Then we'll see mostly cloudy and windy conditions as high temps hit the mid to upper 70's. There will be scattered showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms, but most of the rain will develop late. 

RIVERS RISING: The rain is causing area rivers to rise over their banks, and has some roads closed as well. Lauren Artino will be live with the details and let you know what area's to avoid.

Plus, all the Winter Olympics news up to the minute.

Have a great Tuesday!

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • EVSC, EPD, Mayor address online school threats

    EVSC, EPD, Mayor address online school threats

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:55 PM EST2018-02-20 04:55:00 GMT
    EVSC officials held a joint news conference with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and EPD Chief Billy Bolin about online school threats.EVSC officials held a joint news conference with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and EPD Chief Billy Bolin about online school threats.

    Late Monday evening, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation held a joint news conference with Evansville Police and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressing recent online school threats. Their message is to ensure parents and students that the school district is working closely with local law enforcement agencies to keep students safe. "Every threat is taken seriously," Mayor Winnecke said. "The partnership between law enforcement and our school systems could not be st...

    More >>

    Late Monday evening, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation held a joint news conference with Evansville Police and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressing recent online school threats. Their message is to ensure parents and students that the school district is working closely with local law enforcement agencies to keep students safe. "Every threat is taken seriously," Mayor Winnecke said. "The partnership between law enforcement and our school systems could not be st...

    More >>

  • Coroner: human remains found in Henderson Co.

    Coroner: human remains found in Henderson Co.

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-02-20 04:07:43 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Henderson's coroner tells us the remains found in rural Henderson County, near Corydon, have been confirmed to be human.

    More >>

    Henderson's coroner tells us the remains found in rural Henderson County, near Corydon, have been confirmed to be human.

    More >>

  • Increase in school threats causing fear and disruptions; Henderson Co. officials address threat rumors

    Increase in school threats causing fear and disruptions; Henderson Co. officials address threat rumors

    Monday, February 19 2018 8:03 PM EST2018-02-20 01:03:30 GMT
    Threat investigation at Castle North and South Middle Schools (WFIE)Threat investigation at Castle North and South Middle Schools (WFIE)

    Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools. At 3:30 p.m. Henderson County School officials and the Henderson Police Department will hold a press conference to address recent threat rumors.

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools. At 3:30 p.m. Henderson County School officials and the Henderson Police Department will hold a press conference to address recent threat rumors.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly