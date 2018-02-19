EVSC, EPD, Mayor address online school threats - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC, EPD, Mayor address online school threats

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
EVSC officials held a joint news conference with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and EPD Chief Billy Bolin about online school threats.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Late Monday, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation held a joint news conference with Evansville Police and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressing recent online school threats.

Their message is to ensure parents and students that the school district is working closely with local law enforcement agencies to keep students safe.

"Every threat is taken seriously," Mayor Winnecke said. "The partnership between law enforcement and our school systems could not be stronger."

Evansville Police Chief also weighed in on the issue.

"This is basically a form of terrorism," Chief Billy Bolin said of the online threats. "We are terrorizing our parents, our kids. Kids are sitting in their school room scared. They're not learning because of this." He went on to say it's frustrating for him too, as a parent. "Everything we get, we're going to treat as a real threat until we prove it's not," Chief Bolin said.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith encourages parents to follow and monitor their child's social media accounts and text messages. 

"Please talk to your students about not sharing unfounded rumors on social media, as this makes the investigation much more difficult," Dr. Smith said.

Authorities say the offenders don't understand how serious the threats are. It comes with severe consequences. Chief Bolin mentioned during the news conference that even though Snapchat messages disappear on the app, authorities can still track where it came from.

"We had one last week at Central High School," Chief Bolin explained. "A kid didn't want to go to school the next day. He makes up a threat, hoping that school would be canceled. This kid now is still sitting in the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $20,000 bond. We are going to try to come up with every charge we can if you try to do these things," Bolin said.

EPD tells us they plan to have a larger presence at schools in Evansville starting tomorrow.

