Coroner: human remains found in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Henderson's coroner tells us the remains found in rural Henderson County, near Corydon, have been confirmed to be human.

Coroner Bruce Farmer tells 14 News an anthropology team from UT Knoxville tested the remains.

They were able to determine the remains were human but not whether they're male or female yet. They will take the remains back to UT Knoxville for more testing.

