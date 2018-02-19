Coroner: human remains found in Henderson Co.

Late Monday evening, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation held a joint news conference with Evansville Police and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressing recent online school threats. Their message is to ensure parents and students that the school district is working closely with local law enforcement agencies to keep students safe. "Every threat is taken seriously," Mayor Winnecke said. "The partnership between law enforcement and our school systems could not be st...More >>
Henderson's coroner tells us the remains found in rural Henderson County, near Corydon, have been confirmed to be human.More >>
Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools. At 3:30 p.m. Henderson County School officials and the Henderson Police Department will hold a press conference to address recent threat rumors.More >>
The Ohio River is starting to creep above its banks across the Tri-State.More >>
School threats come with some serious consequences. Local law enforcement said every threat is investigated.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
A controversial billboard along Interstate 65 in Louisville drew the eye and ire of many commuters.More >>
