Edge recommended by search committee to take over South Spencer football

The search committee headed by Principal Jim Bush and Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Greg Gogel for the South Spencer School Corporation, has named John Edge as it’s recommendation to the board as the new Rebel Head Football Coach.

A public board meeting will take place on March 12th, 2018, where the board will give the recommendation official status.

Edge previously coached at Owensboro Catholic and was a member of their teaching/coaching staff since 2001. Coach Edge has a career 130-52 record over

14 years and has coached in three state championships.

