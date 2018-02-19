Rural roads flooded by cresting Ohio River

The Ohio River is starting to creep above its banks across the Tri-State.

The usual rural roads, like Waterworks, are already closed and could be for a while.

It is expected to crest around 44-feet early next week and is causing problems for drivers along Highway 41 in Henderson because of the deer trying to cross the busy highway.

Normally, the deer can travel under the bridges but that's not the case right now.

Crews are trying to get them across without any issues.

You're advised to slow down and be alert. If you hit a deer, call 911.

