Rural roads flooded by cresting Ohio River

Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools. At 3:30 p.m. Henderson County School officials and the Henderson Police Department will hold a press conference to address recent threat rumors.More >>
Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools. At 3:30 p.m. Henderson County School officials and the Henderson Police Department will hold a press conference to address recent threat rumors.More >>
The Ohio River is starting to creep above its banks across the Tri-State.More >>
The Ohio River is starting to creep above its banks across the Tri-State.More >>
School threats come with some serious consequences. Local law enforcement said every threat is investigated.More >>
School threats come with some serious consequences. Local law enforcement said every threat is investigated.More >>
Over a month after the Next Level closed, its doors will soon open again, but this time under the name Iron Jungle.More >>
Over a month after the Next Level closed, its doors will soon open again, but this time under the name Iron Jungle.More >>
Stopping a threat before it could turn deadly is what Indiana judges can do thanks to a Red Flag Law. Indiana is one of just five states in the country that gives judges that power.More >>
Stopping a threat before it could turn deadly is what Indiana judges can do thanks to a Red Flag Law. Indiana is one of just five states in the country that gives judges that power.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of him destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of him destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Several individuals have been arrested in a prostitution sting in McLennan County.
Several individuals have been arrested in a prostitution sting in McLennan County.
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
A Youngstown-area rapper is being hailed as a hero after helping pull a drowning boy from a hotel pool and performing CPR.More >>
A Youngstown-area rapper is being hailed as a hero after helping pull a drowning boy from a hotel pool and performing CPR.More >>
This wasn't a case of a runaway bride, but rather a stuck bride.More >>
This wasn't a case of a runaway bride, but rather a stuck bride.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>