School threats come with some serious consequences. Local law enforcement said every threat is investigated.

"Parents panic. Administrators panic. (The) police certainly get alarmed because we've got to think, 'What if that is a serious threat?'"

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said he's concerned about the environment of these threats and how common they've become.

"What measures do you take to protect the kids. Do you call off school? Do you have school and have lockdown? Do you have multiple police there? How many days do you watch the school based on the threat itself? So it's problematic for all of us," said Wedding.

Threats have flooded Tri-State school systems, especially since the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Law enforcement officers say more students should realize the consequences of what they're posting on social media.

"If its on and referring to school the institution itself during the schooling hours, then you're looking at a C Felony, which is very serious," said Corey King with Kentucky State Police.

In Kentucky, students making these posts on social media are being charged with terroristic threatening.

"Everyone from the school system, law enforcement, all the way to the prosecutor's office, is taking this very seriously," said King. "If we do charge someone, you can anticipate you're going to get the full gavel."

In Indiana, it's more along the lines of intimidation and disorderly conduct for threatening a school.

Sheriff Wedding said he's currently working with lawmakers to make this punishment more severe.

"I would make it something on the terrorist side because we're wreaking terror in our community," said Wedding.

