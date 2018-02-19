Next Level has new owner, new name

Over a month after the Next Level closed, its doors will soon open again, but this time under the name Iron Jungle.

Chris Massey has been wanting to have his own gym for years. He even was ready to build one in the area.

So when the Next Level became available, it was a space he couldn't pass up.

"We get to re-purpose a building that's been all about the community," Massey said. "And we're bringing something that will be extraordinary to this area."

The 32,000 square foot building will soon house amenities such as tanning beds, a women's only gym, free child care, weight and cardio areas, and more. Massey wanted to bring amenities that aren't typically seen in local gyms, but everyone wants.

"If you're gonna bring it, do it right," Massey explained. "Go big or go home. And this is about as big as I can imagine."

Massey is adamant to help anyone in the area that wants to reach a fitness goal.

"I want the right people in place that allow people to reach their goals and to reach out to help others that come into the facility wanting to reach a purpose and a goal," explained Massey. "That's very important to me."

The Iron Gym plans to open up June 1, and will have all types of memberships to accommodate everyone.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.