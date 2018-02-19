Henderson Officials taking steps to resolve, prevent threats

Henderson County school officials held a news conference with local law enforcement officials, addressing rumors on recent school threats.
Officials were informed that someone made a Snapchat threat toward south and north middle schools.
We’re told an anonymous donor is now offering a $1,000 reward for a tip that leads to who sent the threat. In the meantime Kentucky State Police, Henderson Sheriffs Office and Henderson Police are working with school officials to investigate.
Superintendent Marganna Stanley is urging parents to monitor their child’s social media accounts and text messages. She is encouraging parents to follow their children on Snapchat, check their cars, and backpacks often.
Several law enforcement agencies are meeting with school officials Wednesday to go through every safety initiative they already have in place.
So what do they plan to get out of that meeting?
They said simply, everything is on the table. They will discuss clear backpacks, metal detectors, or beefing up security.
