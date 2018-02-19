Law allows judges to order gun seizure; Indiana 1 of 5 states with Red Flag Law

Stopping a threat before it could turn deadly, that is what Indiana judges can do thanks to a Red Flag Law.

Indiana is one of just five states in the country that gives judges that power.

This kind of law has been around for years, but it is gaining more attention now in light of the most recent tragedies tied to gun violence. It allows a judge to order a person's guns be taken if he or she shows certain warning signs.

Those signs include:

Mental illness

Escalating threats

Substance abuse

Domestic violence.

Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Leslie Shively primarily handles these orders in domestic violence situations. He tells us he cannot do anything unless someone comes to him with their safety concerns.

His order is temporary and cannot be made permanent unless the state can prove "clear and convincing evidence."

"I don't know if I've, if something was imminent that I've stopped," says Judge Shively. "I have no idea, but that's the reason we do that. You can't second guess these things later after tragedy has occurred. You can't unring that bell."

The statute is rooted in protecting the public, which Shively says is constitutionally sound. He says his job is to enforce the laws, not make them.

"If we're going to have to go any broader and have more protection out there, that's not for the courts," explained Judge Shively. "The court is doing everything they can do that the general assembly through statutes says they can do."

Bob Hinton owns Right to Bear Arms, a firearms store in Haubstadt. He worries about his grand kids in school, and says increasing safety measures inside school walls should be a primary focus.

Learning about the Indiana's Red Flag Law, Hinton says it is inherently good. He just worries it could be abused.

"I know that's why the NRA doesn't like to give an inch because they know there are people out there who will take that inch and stretch it to a mile," says Hinton.

Judge Shively and Hinton agree in that this is not a simple solution.

"There are so many facets to it," Judge Shively explained. "It's not just gun regulation. It's mental health. We're working very hard here in Vanderburgh County to expand mental health services."

At the point of purchase, Hinton says he and his employees often talk about how to recognize if a buyer has bad intentions. It starts with getting to know each customer and then a background check.

"That paperwork consists of quite a few questions that deal with felonies, drug addiction, mental capacity, different things like that," Hinton said. "If they answer those incorrectly, we have no real way of knowing whether that's true or false. We can always still say no if we don't feel comfortable with the sale."

Judge Shively says it is the balancing act that makes this issue so tough. According to Every Town for Gun Safety, lawmakers in 18 other states, including Florida, have proposed similar Red Flag Laws.

