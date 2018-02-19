Roundabout aims to make Spencer Co. intersection safer

A new roundabout in Spencer County is aiming to make an intersection safer.

The Spencer County School Board approved a sale of land to the state giving the Indiana Department of Transportation the "go ahead" to build the roundabout just south of South Spencer High School. The plan will eliminate the four-way, stop light at the intersection of Indiana State Road 66 and Orchard Road and replace it with a single lane roundabout.

Last year, INDOT held a town hall meeting where the idea of a roundabout was proposed. Following that meeting, the department determined that a roundabout was the safest option for the intersection.

"It's going to slow everything down," said Richard Rutherford, the superintendent of the Spencer County School Board. "When people come into the intersection, instead of coming in at 50, 55, sometimes 60 or plus it's going to slow everything down because they'll have to go around."

Rutherford says that safety is the primary reason for the change. "I mean you're looking at 25 versus 50 or 60 so any type of accident going 20-30 is a little bit safer than going 50 or 60."

According to Rutherford, INDOT started looking at changing the type of intersection after a 2013 accident killed a South Spencer High School Student.

The goal is to break ground on the new roundabout in March of 2020.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.