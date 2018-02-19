Hobby Lobby first Gateway Commons store open after Monday's opening

Hobby Lobby opened Monday, becoming the first store in the new Gateway Commons to open its doors. (WFIE)

The new Gateway Commons in Owensboro opened its first business on Monday.

The opening of Hobby Lobby has been long awaited and didn't disappoint.

Hobby Lobby was bustling all day after the old location closed on south Frederica Street to move here.

The traffic light at Hayden Road and Anderson Road also went into full effect Monday, to accommodate more drivers in the area.

While we couldn't get a peak inside, many customers were ecstatic with the new store.

"I love it," said shopper Anna Weber. "It's big, it's clean. It's new. And the aisles are wider. They have a lot more things and they just have a lot more space."

Now there is a lot more expected in the Gateway Commons soon, including Kirklands and a new Malco Movie Theater.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.