Increase in school threats causing fear and disruptions

Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused officials to take precautionary measures at Castle North and South middle schools.

We're told the schools started the day with a "lockout" Monday morning.

According to @ISPEvansville, A lockout means no one is allowed to enter or leave and typically means there is a possible threat outside the school. — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) February 19, 2018

According to Warrick Co. dispatch, their third shift got the call about the possible threat, but we're told they are taking every precaution they can and don’t believe there’s any threat.

School officials tell us the school is on top of this and multiple armed officers are on the scene.

Video sent to us by one parent shows a long line of parents who returned to school to pick up their child Monday morning.

This is one of several recent threats that have been investigated across the Tri-State.

We've heard from parents who say they aren't sure what to do in these situations.

We have crews working on several aspects of this story today, including consequences for making a threat, disruptions in education, and fear among parents and students.

