Henderson police investigating robbery

Henderson police are looking for the suspect in a robbery.

It happened early Monday morning around 12:45 in the 400 block of South Adams St.

The victim told police a man in an orange hooded sweatshirt pointed a gun at him and demanded he hand over his wallet. The suspect then ran away.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 270-831-1295.

