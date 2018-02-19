US 60 blocked after deadly Daviess Co., KY crash

Crews are at the scene of a deadly crash in Daviess County, KY.

It happened around 6:15 Monday morning on US 60 close to milepoint 30 near Maceo, east of Owensboro.

The sheriff's office says the wreck involves a semi and a pickup truck. We're told one person was killed in the crash.

Eastbound US 60 is blocked between KY 334 and Kelly Cemetery Road. Drivers are being advised to detour via KY 334.

We'll keep you updated.

