US 60 back open after deadly Daviess Co., KY crash

One person is dead after a crash in Daviess County, KY.
It happened around 6:15 Monday morning on US 60 close to milepoint 30 near Maceo, east of Owensboro.
According to the sheriff's office, a pickup truck was heading east on 60 when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound semi.
We're told the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name has not yet been released. The sheriff's office believes speed was a factor in the crash and says the pickup driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The semi driver was not hurt.
US 60 was blocked for several hours between KY 334 and Kelly Cemetery Road. Transportation officials said the road was back open round 1 p.m.
We'll keep you updated.
Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools.More >>
Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools.More >>
It happened Monday morning near milepoint 30 of US 60, east of Owensboro.More >>
It happened Monday morning near milepoint 30 of US 60, east of Owensboro.More >>
. It happened early Monday morning around 12:45 in the 400 block of South Adams St.More >>
. It happened early Monday morning around 12:45 in the 400 block of South Adams St.More >>
Union County High School's mens wrestling team are state champs for the third year in a row. A pep rally was held on Sunday to congratulate the team.More >>
Union County High School's mens wrestling team are state champs for the third year in a row. A pep rally was held on Sunday to congratulate the team.More >>
Over 100 animals have been adopted at the Evansville Petsmart over Adoption Weekend.More >>
Over 100 animals have been adopted at the Evansville Petsmart over Adoption Weekend.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend. The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.More >>
If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend. The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.More >>
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.More >>
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.More >>
Bill Gates said in an interview that he believed the government needed to institute a more progressive taxation system to fund initiatives that benefit America's poorest populations.More >>
Bill Gates said in an interview that he believed the government needed to institute a more progressive taxation system to fund initiatives that benefit America's poorest populations.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
Jonesboro police say someone broke into a late police officer's mausoleum and stole the urn containing his ashes.More >>
Jonesboro police say someone broke into a late police officer's mausoleum and stole the urn containing his ashes.More >>