US 60 back open after deadly Daviess Co., KY crash

One person is dead after a crash in Daviess County, KY.

It happened around 6:15 Monday morning on US 60 close to milepoint 30 near Maceo, east of Owensboro.

According to the sheriff's office, a pickup truck was heading east on 60 when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound semi.

We're told the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name has not yet been released. The sheriff's office believes speed was a factor in the crash and says the pickup driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The semi driver was not hurt.

US 60 was blocked for several hours between KY 334 and Kelly Cemetery Road. Transportation officials said the road was back open round 1 p.m.

We'll keep you updated.

