One dead after Daviess Co., KY crash; US 60 blocked

One person is dead after a crash in Daviess County, KY.
It happened around 6:15 Monday morning on US 60 close to milepoint 30 near Maceo, east of Owensboro.
According to the sheriff's office, a pickup truck was heading east on 60 when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound semi.
We're told the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name has not yet been released. The sheriff's office believes speed was a factor in the crash and says the pickup driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The semi driver was not hurt.
US 60 is blocked between KY 334 and Kelly Cemetery Road. Drivers are being advised to detour via KY 334.
Highway 60 between KY 334 and Kelly Cemetary road is still closed nearly 4 hours after a fatal crash this morning pic.twitter.com/QzjsdjTy8l— Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) February 19, 2018
We'll keep you updated.
Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools.More >>
Authorities are investigating a social media message that caused a lockout situation at Castle North and South middle schools.More >>
It happened Monday morning near milepoint 30 of US 60, east of Owensboro.More >>
It happened Monday morning near milepoint 30 of US 60, east of Owensboro.More >>
. It happened early Monday morning around 12:45 in the 400 block of South Adams St.More >>
. It happened early Monday morning around 12:45 in the 400 block of South Adams St.More >>
Union County High School's mens wrestling team are state champs for the third year in a row. A pep rally was held on Sunday to congratulate the team.More >>
Union County High School's mens wrestling team are state champs for the third year in a row. A pep rally was held on Sunday to congratulate the team.More >>
Over 100 animals have been adopted at the Evansville Petsmart over Adoption Weekend.More >>
Over 100 animals have been adopted at the Evansville Petsmart over Adoption Weekend.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Jonesboro police say someone broke into a late police officer's mausoleum and stole the urn containing his ashes.More >>
Jonesboro police say someone broke into a late police officer's mausoleum and stole the urn containing his ashes.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
The White Oak police have released new details in regards to a school threat that was later deemed as a prank.More >>
The White Oak police have released new details in regards to a school threat that was later deemed as a prank.More >>