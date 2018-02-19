Name of driver killed in Daviess Co., KY crash released

The name of the person killed in a crash in Daviess County, KY has been released.

According to the coroner, the victim has been identified as Jonathan Salcedo, 32-years-old, of Hawesville.

The wreck happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday on US 60 close to milepoint 30 near Maceo, east of Owensboro.

The sheriff's office says Salcedo's pickup truck was heading east on 60 when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound semi.

We're told Salcedo was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office believes speed was a factor in the crash and says the Salcedo was not wearing a seatbelt.

The semi driver was not hurt.

US 60 was blocked for several hours between KY 334 and Kelly Cemetery Road.

