Aces Softball Drops a Pair, Despite Florey's Good Pitching

Junior Morgan Florey limited #17 Georgia to just two runs on five hits as the University of Evansville softball team lost a close one to finish up the Red & Black Showcase in Athens, Ga.

Florey threw six innings against the Bulldogs and struck out five for the Purple Aces (2-6). She gave up two earned runs on five hits with the Bulldogs claiming a 2-0 triumph. In the first game of the day, Evansville fell by an 11-6 final to Samford.

Game One

After Samford scored single runs in the top of the first and second innings of Sunday’s opener, Evansville got on the board with a four-spot in the second. McKenzie Johnson led off with a double before advancing to third on a Bailee Bostic single. She would score on a groundout by Mea Adams.

Alex Latoria singled to put two runners on as Brittany Hay came to the plate with two outs. The senior delivered with a 3-run home run to left field to put the Aces up 4-2.

Just as fast as the Aces took the lead, Samford roared back with three runs in the top of the third with the big hit coming off the bat of Kathryn Johnson, who hit a 2-run single down the left field line. The Bulldogs scored at least one run in all seven innings as they took the win by a final of 11-5. Evansville’s final score came in the bottom half of the sixth when Eryn Gould hit an RBI double to right-center.

McKenzie Johnson went 3-3 with a run scored and walk in the game while Lindsay Renneisen added two hits of her own. Hay tied the game high with three runs batted in. Emily Lockhart made the start and gave up five runs, four earned, in 2 2/3 innings. Ashleigh Downing went three frames, allowing four runs, two of which were earned. Jaime Nurrenbern finished the game, throwing the final 1 1/3.

Game Two

Georgia plated a pair of runs in the second inning and that was all they would need as they finished with a 2-0 victory. Kendall Burton and Jordan Doggett each had RBI singles in the inning. Kylie Bass tossed the complete game shutout for the Bulldogs.

UE had three hits on the day, two coming off the bat of catcher Eryn Gould while Hay also had one. The best threat for the Aces came in the top of the fourth. Hay opened up with a single down the left field line. With one out, Gould laced a double to right, but UGA was able to get the final two outs to keep the game scoreless.

Next up for UE is a trip to the Frost Classic in Chattanooga, Tenn. next weekend.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.