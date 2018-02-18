Union Co. HS celebrates 3rd state championship in a row

Union County High School's mens wrestling team are state champs for the third year in a row. A pep rally was held on Sunday to congratulate the team.More >>
Over 100 animals have been adopted at the Evansville Petsmart over Adoption Weekend.More >>
All lanes of the Twin Bridges are now open after a brief closure early Sunday.More >>
We're learning part of a Henderson County business caught fire Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Teknor Apex Company. That's along Ohio Drive off of highway 60.More >>
It was a night of fellowship and fundraising. The Evansville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority held their annual Strawberries and Champagne Scholarship Gala.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
