HOOPS: Heritage Hills on fire

In 3A, Heritage Hills will certainly be a major threat to vie for the sectional 32 title.

The Patriots are 19-2 this season and have won 10-in-a-row.

Heritage Hills has a good mix of veterans and youth and go about eight deep.

Talented 6-8 freshman Blake Sisley is one of the rising stars in the Tri-State averaging 11 points a game, but the Pats are led in scoring by sophomore Murray Becher at 19 points a game.

The Patriots have clinched a share of the Pocket Athletic Conference title, and they say the defense has been the key lately.

Heritage Hills will go for win number 20 in what should be a good one at home against Princeton Tuesday night.

