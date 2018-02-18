OCU Men's Basketball vs. St. Louis Christian College

The Oakland City University men's basketball team improved to 20-2 on the season, beating the Soldiers of St. Louis Christian College 117-63. The Soldiers jumped out to an early lead, making six of their first seven three point baskets, before Oakland City was able to come back to take a 50-36 lead into the locker room at the half.

Andrew Scott led the way for the Oaks, with 25 points and 17 rebounds, both game highs. Beau Hefner tied his season high, notching 20 points, followed by 18 points and 13 assists from Addison Wagler. Kase Robinson came off the bench to post 13 counters, while Mitch Frederick added 12 points and eight boards. Jarod McHugh also reached double figures, scoring 11 off the bench.

Marcus Lamb came up with a double-double for the Soldiers, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, followed by 12 points from Dallas Thomas. Danquarios Brisbon added 11, followed by 10 from Shaunteze Sanders and eight from Amon Love, as the Soldiers traveled with just five players.

As a team, OCU shot 44-68 (64.7%) from the field, including 12-20 (60.0%) from three point range. SLCC made 23-70 (32.9%) of their shot attempts, going 13-41 (31.7%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks scored on 17-20 (85.0%) from the foul line, compared to 4-7 (57.1%) for the visiting Soldiers.

For the game, the Mighty Oaks led in rebounding 46-29, despite trailing 18-15 on the offensive boards. The Oaks handed out 28 assists, twice as many as the Soldiers, while winning the turnover battle 17-10.

OCU will carry their 20-2 record on the road for just the third time in the regular season, as they travel to Springfield, Missouri, to take on Baptist Bible College, on Tuesday, February 20, tipping off at 7:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Athletics