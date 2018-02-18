Over 100 animals adopted during National Adoption Weekend

Several shelters in the area are overflowing with animals, but many found forever homes over the past few days during National Adoption Weekend.

The adoption event over the last few days at Petsmart has already given 119 animals a new home, and several organizations were hopeful that number would reach 150 by the end of Sunday.

Dogs and cats alike waited. Some waited patiently, some waited impatiently to be adopted.

"We've got lots of good cats, lots of good dogs in the back," Aimee Blue with Another Chance for Animals said.

Of the many local agencies that participated, Another Chance for Animals, and a few others, actually foster the animals at their own home.

Blue says they make sure they foster as many animals as possible to keep them alive.

"Once they are home with us, they live in our homes with us, they are safe," she said. "But of course the more we can adopt out, the more we can save."

Blue says fostering animals is a great way to get to know their personalities better.

"We feel like we have really an 'in' for matching people up with exactly the right pets," she said. "The excitement and satisfaction are pretty high because they feel really confident that they have found the one that's really gonna work."

But for now, those pets are waiting to find that perfect home.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, visit the websites of the organizations involved this weekend below:?

