All lanes of Twin Bridges reopened after brief closure

View from the Twin Bridges Skyvision HD camera at 7:11 a.m. Sunday (WFIE)

How long the bridges will be closed is still unknown at this time. (WFIE)

All lanes of the Twin Bridges are now open after a brief closure early Sunday.

Take it easy this morning on your commute. There is still the potential for black ice on bridges and overpasses?? https://t.co/tpEWCLvcSO — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 18, 2018

Henderson Police Department said the closure was due to ice, which created hazardous driving conditions and resulted in multiple crashes.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Kentucky State Highway trucks arrived to salt and treat the Twin Bridges.

KY State Highway salt trucks are arriving at the bridges now. Bridges will reopen once it is safe for motorists. Drive slow once they reopen due to the foggy conditions. Thank you @Henderson_FD, HCSO, & first responders. — Henderson KY Police (@Henderson_PD) February 18, 2018

Emergency personnel advises drivers to be cautious as they travel across.

