Union County Wins its Third Straight KHSAA Team Wrestling State Title

When you think of dynasties, the Union County wrestling program, is high on the list. Coming into this year's state tournament, the Braves had won two straight titles.

Well, now, you can make that a "three-peat", for Union County wrestling. They win the KHSAA wrestling team state championship, for the 10th time in school history. It's an amazing achievement. They also had two individual state champions:

Saul Ervin wins the 138-pound state title: his third overall.

Also, Matthias Ervin wins the 195-pound state championship.

Congrats to Union County wrestling, on another great year.

--INDIVIDUAL RESULTS FOR THOSE WHO PLACED--

113 lbs: Apollo's Joseph Morgan---8th place

120 lbs: Union Co.'s Gabe Adams---2nd place

126 lbs: Union Co.'s Sam Bacon---2nd place

126 lbs: Apollo's Jake Insko---4th place

132 lbs: Union Co.'s Payne Carr---5th place

138 lbs: Union Co.'s Saul Ervin---STATE CHAMPION

170 lbs: Union Co.'s Micah Ervin---2nd place

195 lbs: Union Co.'s Matthias Ervin---STATE CHAMPION

220 lbs: Union Co's Ross Hicks---5th place

