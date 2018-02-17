4 southwest IN wrestlers place at IHSAA State Wrestling Finals

In the Indiana state wrestling finals, we had four individuals, competing for a title.



In 113 pounds, there were two: Mater Dei's Blake Boarman and Castle's Devin Casebolt. Casebolt lost, won, and then lost, and finished in 6th place. Boarman won, lost, and then won, to finish in 3rd.



In 138 lbs, Mater Dei's Matt Lee lost in the quarters, but won his last match, to take 7th place.



And in 182 lbs, Central's Kiave Guerrier, made it to the semifinals, then lost, and ended up taking home 4th place.

Congrats to all four, on great showings at the IHSAA state finals.

113 lbs: Blake Boarman, Mater Dei---3rd place.

113 lbs: Devin Casebolt, Castle---6th place.

138 lbs: Matt Lee, Mater Dei---7th place.

182 lbs: Kiave Guerrier, Central---4th place.

Courtesy: Track wrestling.