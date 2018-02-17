4 southwest IN wrestlers place at IHSAA State Wrestling Finals

All lanes of the Twin Bridges are now open after a brief closure early Sunday.More >>
All lanes of the Twin Bridges are now open after a brief closure early Sunday.More >>
We're learning part of a Henderson County business caught fire Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Teknor Apex Company. That's along Ohio Drive off of highway 60.More >>
We're learning part of a Henderson County business caught fire Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Teknor Apex Company. That's along Ohio Drive off of highway 60.More >>
It was a night of fellowship and fundraising. The Evansville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority held their annual Strawberries and Champagne Scholarship Gala.More >>
It was a night of fellowship and fundraising. The Evansville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority held their annual Strawberries and Champagne Scholarship Gala.More >>
Henderson County officials and the Kentucky State Police are investigating some skeletal remains.More >>
Henderson County officials and the Kentucky State Police are investigating some skeletal remains.More >>
Nearly 60 students spent their Saturday morning volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank. Officials say that volunteers filled nearly 600 boxes and backpacks with food that will be distributed around the area.More >>
Nearly 60 students spent their Saturday morning volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank. Officials say that volunteers filled nearly 600 boxes and backpacks with food that will be distributed around the area.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.More >>
The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
In a statement, Mesa police admit to using force on Virginia but say it happened because she tried to go back inside and the officer was grabbing her to protect her.More >>
In a statement, Mesa police admit to using force on Virginia but say it happened because she tried to go back inside and the officer was grabbing her to protect her.More >>