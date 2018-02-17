Aces Baseball Loses to Dayton

We're learning part of a Henderson County business caught fire Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Teknor Apex Company. That's along Ohio Drive off of highway 60.More >>
We're learning part of a Henderson County business caught fire Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Teknor Apex Company. That's along Ohio Drive off of highway 60.More >>
It was a night of fellowship and fundraising. The Evansville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority held their annual Strawberries and Champagne Scholarship Gala.More >>
It was a night of fellowship and fundraising. The Evansville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority held their annual Strawberries and Champagne Scholarship Gala.More >>
Henderson County officials and the Kentucky State Police are investigating some skeletal remains.More >>
Henderson County officials and the Kentucky State Police are investigating some skeletal remains.More >>
Nearly 60 students spent their Saturday morning volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank. Officials say that volunteers filled nearly 600 boxes and backpacks with food that will be distributed around the area.More >>
Nearly 60 students spent their Saturday morning volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank. Officials say that volunteers filled nearly 600 boxes and backpacks with food that will be distributed around the area.More >>
Prom season shopping can be difficult for some with dresses costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars.More >>
Prom season shopping can be difficult for some with dresses costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>