Aces Softball Drops a Pair Down South

Defense was the story for the University of Evansville softball team as the Purple Aces finished up the second day of the Red & Black Showcase, hosted by the University of Georgia.

Game one saw the Aces (2-4) drop an 8-0 contest to #17 Georgia before playing another defensive struggle against Winthrop, falling 1-0. Evansville’s defense was a bright spot on the day as the team did not make an error in either contest.

“Our defense was outstanding today, I cannot emphasize that enough,” UE head coach Mat Mundell said. “We hung tough with Georgia but just a few plays got away from us. This team has all of the pieces to be great, we are just still putting it all together.”

UE faced the Bulldogs to open play on Saturday afternoon. Emily Lockhart tossed two scoreless innings before Georgia got on the board with three runs in the third. Four more in the fifth and a single run in the sixth game them an 8-0 win in six frames.

First baseman Alysen Febrey went a perfect 3-3 with four RBIs for the Bulldogs while Brittany Gray gave up one hit in the game. Kristin Koepke notched the hit for the Purple Aces. Lockhart went four innings, allowing seven runs before freshman Jaime Nurrenbern went 1 1/3 innings of relief. She allowed one run on a hit.

Evansville was right back on the diamond just minutes after facing the Bulldogs as they took on Winthrop for the second day in a row. Friday’s game was a defensive battle and Saturday’s matchup took the same path.

The Eagles plated a run in the bottom of the second inning and held on for the 1-0 victory. Ashleigh Downing had a strong day in the circle, tossing four innings of 1-run ball. She gave up just five hits. Morgan Florey pitched the final two frames and did not allow a baserunner. She struck out four. Mea Adams had the hit for the Aces.

Winthrop’s run came on a solo shot by Ansley Gilreath. That was one of Winthrop’s five hits. Sabrina Shroades earned the win, pitching seven innings while giving up one hit and two walks.

Tomorrow, UE begins the day with a 9:30 a.m. CT game against Samford before completing the tournament with a noon CT contest against Georgia. That game will be carried live on ESPN3.

