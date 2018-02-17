USI Baseball Loses Season Opener

The 13th-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team opened the 2018 campaign with a 7-0 loss versus top-ranked Delta State University Saturday afternoon in Quincy, Illinois. USI starts the year 0-1, while Delta State goes to 5-1. The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was canceled due to the weather.



The Statesmen took control with a tally in the second inning before sealing the victory with two runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth frames to close out the 7-0 win.



USI senior right-hander Devin Williams (Evansville, Indiana) took the loss despite pitching four strong innings in his first start since missing 2017 due to injury. Williams allowed four hits, one run, and three walks, while striking out four.



At the plate, the Screaming Eagle hitters started slow with only two hits in the contest and stranding six runners on base during the nine innings. Freshman designated hitter Aaron Euler (Evansville, Indiana) picked up USI's first hit of the season in the sixth, while sophomore designated hitter Spencer Deom (Tell City, Indiana) had a single in the eighth.



The Eagles are scheduled to open the 2018 home slate February 23 when they host the Dunn Hospitality Classic at the USI Baseball Field. The classic will feature USI against Missouri University of Science & Technology (February 23), Hillsdale College (February 24), Grand Valley State University (February 24), and Rockhurst University (February 25). The Eagles' match-ups with Missouri S&T and Rockhurst will be non-conference contests.



Courtesy: USI Sports information dept.